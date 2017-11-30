VIDEO: Watch This Guy Make The Jump Of A Lifetime To Evade Police

185 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

The ‘On The Pipe’ series is one of the most amazing in terms of sport film franchises.

Showing us the amazing skills and success of those who love the motor cross sport so much they would risk their lives to do it.

X Games gold medalist Colby Raha attempts to jump over a train only 2 months after the attempt by Kyle Katsandris that left him with horrific and life threatening injuries.

Since the incident police have been station by the tracks to stop more people from attempting this fatal jump.

However not even the police could stop Raha.

What an amazing jump and landing!

Not everyone who attempts this jump is so lucky as we saw, it is certainly not for the less skilled or faint hearted.

