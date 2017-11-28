What Will The World Look Like In 2050?

While 2018 isn’t even here quite yet, millions of people think about the future of our planet on a daily basis. Given the changes that we’ve witnessed over the past 30 years, the thought of what will happen over the next three (and a bit) decades is quite exciting.
In truth, the world isn’t likely to look quite as different as some sci-fi films have suggested over the years. Still, we can expect to see a whole host of changes occur in many aspects of our society and daily lives. From the immensely important elements to the almost insignificant ones, the world is sure to take on a vastly different flavor.
Nobody can claim to be an accurate fortune teller. Still, here are some predictions that can be supported by evidence and current trends.
World Population Will Surpass 9 Billion
The history of world population is a truly incredible thing. It wasn’t until 1804 that the figure reached one billion, and it was over a century before that reached two. The five billion mark was surpassed in 1987. In just three decades since, that number has grown to over 7.5bn. If the trend continued as forecast, the 2050 statistics could show somewhere in the region of 9.7bn!
Adjusting to this won’t be easy for the human race, and experts have voiced concerns for several years. Housing and other issues are naturally a concern, as are other resources like metals and natural gases. However, perhaps the most pressing issue revolves feeding that growing population. Producing more food and drink will be essential.
Demand for natural protein could nearly double by 2050, which is why sustained methods of farming are necessary. ASC certification details highlight the industries that deserve society’s backing. And those improvements today will help create a brighter tomorrow. Still, food is far from the only issue.
As for the potential housing crisis, it’s likely that apartment blocks will dominate. On a downside, towns across the West could see natural beauty replaced with concrete jungles. Either way, the population increase will alter everything from jobs to resource management. With the population expanding by almost one in three, the change is inevitable.
The Smart Home Will Be Truly That
Technology has evolved massively over the past thirty years or so. Even at the turn of the century, most people could only access the internet at work or via designated cafes. This is a huge contrast from today’s smartphone-obsessed society. In more recent times, additions like Alexa and voice-activated home tech have made properties feel smarter than ever. By 2050, though, the bulk of today’s tech will look rather primitive.
The advanced tech won’t end with better voice recognition and the introduction of visual assistants. It has been suggested that even home interior materials will have the ability to change their appearance and feel. Therefore, decorating the home could become redundant once the tech has been installed.
Furniture that adjusts to the individual user is another likely development. Meanwhile, home security will be on another level than it is today. Modern homes by 2050 will also adjust to your mood, which should enhance sleeping habits and other daily activities. Furthermore, the way in which they utilize resources could make them self-sufficient.
Home entertainment will be far different too. The PS VR has helped gamers dip their toes into the water of the virtual reality experience. In three decades time, though, it could be possible to explore the planet without even leaving the home. For anyone that has tried the Sony PlayStation gaming device, this prospect won’t seem nearly as crazy as it does to those that haven’t.
Driving Will Be A Lot Different
Transportation has often been a hot topic for TV shows, films, and video games set in the future. The thought of teleportation and authentic flying cars might seem some way off. However, there’s no doubt that the automotive industries are evolving. Given the increased number of vehicles on the road and associated accidents each year, this can only be good news. For petrol heads and casual drivers alike, there is a lot to get excited about.
Even 10 years ago, the prospect of electric cars being readily available felt nigh on impossible. Following the success of hybrid tech, electric vehicles have started to appear over the past couple of years too. It’s still an exclusive club right now. Then again, there’s every chance that greener driving could be virtually universal in some countries by the mid 21st century.
In addition to greener driving, we could see driverless cars too. As with electric cars, this technology is already starting to appear. It is believed that the most developed countries could benefit from these as early as 2021. Even if there is a delay, it seems that the technology will be widely accessible (and very advanced) by 2050.
Experts at FT believe the introduction could change the world as we know it by making the roads safe. More importantly, it will open up transportation opportunities for those who couldn’t drive standard cars. The fundamental features of driving stayed largely untouched for a century. This is just another ingredient that makes this a truly exciting time for man’s greatest invention.
Our Health Will Improve
Most experts believe that the human race is close to reaching the ceiling of how long people can live. As such, the current records of oldest people alive are unlikely to be beaten by vast amounts. However, the general life expectancies across the globe should improve by 2050. This is just one of the factors that creates the previously mentioned boosted population.
Healthcare is a hot topic and will continue to dominate until 2050 and beyond. There’s still a lot of work to be done. However, the percentage of patients surviving and beating most cancers has grown considerably. The dream of eradicating those diseases completely may be unrealistic. Still, it is believed that it will be possible for them to be treated in a similar fashion to chronic conditions.
Medical science keeps making strides in therapeutic cloning, stem cell research, and transplants. Thirty-two years is a long time and, with funding, the testing stages of several current ideas could become common procedures. The one major issue, however, will be finding a way to satisfy the growing number of patients.
Keeping the body in better health is another major concern for the human race. After arguably taking backwards steps in many aspects, diets and lifestyle choices have improved in recent years. And they continue to move in the right direction. Likewise, studies into mental conditions such as Alzheimer’s can only bring positive results. This will inevitably aid the battle against those conditions by 2050.
Religious Beliefs Will Change
The world consists of several religions, and they each play a central role in the lives of millions. As such, the thought of them all merging into one is frankly preposterous. The battle between creation and evolution will never be settled. But most religions now accept scientific discoveries. Moreover, they have adapted teaching to appreciate the fact that religious texts don’t have to be taken literally as society has evolved.
Let’s take Christianity as an example. Recent times have seen acceptance of homosexuality, multi-faith marriage, and lifestyle changes. Meanwhile, Sweden has even opened the door to the prospect of a gender-neutral God. While religion will always play a big part, society has changed massively, even over the past five years. As this continues, religion will need to keep up.
It’s impossible to make genuine predictions about what will happen in this aspect of life, new religions could surface. Scientology was only formed in the 1950s and took decades to reach global acknowledgement. By 2050, it wouldn’t be at all surprising for another popular ideology to join the arena. While traditional religions can be pure, there’s a lot of money to be made from convincing people to follow a cause. Fake cults are more likely than ever.
Fundamentalists will also always exist. For the most part, multiculturalism and social understanding should bring people closer together. Contrasting faiths will remain a source of wars and conflict. Still, the acceptance of letting people follow their own faiths should soar. Perhaps that won’t happen, but it’s nice to take a positive outlook on the world. After all, there’s enough doom and gloom in today’s world to think about future pain.
The Final Word
By the time 2050 arrives, there will no doubt be a variety of changes that aren’t even on the radar right now. However, it’s the progress in those key areas is what we should all be prepared for. While there will be negative factors to consider, it’s fair to say the vast majority of the evolution looks positive. If you have any doubts about that, just consider how life has improved throughout the decades and centuries. Essentially, moving forward is the natural pathway for the human race.
On a personal level, though, the most important thing is to enjoy the ride.