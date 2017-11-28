Beating The Workplace Blues

Work should be something that you enjoy, seeing as though you have to go to and do near enough every day. Sometimes, however, this is not the case. Sometimes, work is something that is dreaded by an individual. Sometimes, the thought of having to go to work is enough to see an individual leave their place of work and never come back. But there are ways to beat these work blues, whatever they may be.
Make sure a break is taken
Today, too many people forgo having a break during their working day or are restricted from doing so by the amount of work they have to do. But, if you truly want to beat any workplace blues that try to bring you down, you simply must ensure you take a break. Even if it is just a ten minute break away from your desk, make sure it is taken. By doing this you will give your brain a much needed breather and you will provide yourself with a much needed change of scenery — they are much needed because they will give you the impotence to not only continue on with your day, but the desire to want to carry on with it.
Stand up to bullies
Bullying in the workplace is real, there is no denying that. Yes, it might not be the same type of bullying that is found not he school playground — there may not be hair pulling, pushing or wedgying involved. But, bullying in the workplace is real, and it can be a very real contributor to the workplace blues. But, just as you can stand up to your heavy workload by ensuring you have a break in your day, you can stand up to bullies too. One of the ways in which to do this is to form a group of people who feel the same way as you, as there is always safety in numbers. Another way is to complain about the bully to your superiors, or if it is your superior that is doing the bullying them you should complain about them to HR.
Changing direction in your career
Sometimes, the workplace blues are brought about by a desire for more in life; when they are brought about by this, then a change in career should be sought. A change in career should be sought because life’s too short to waste time doing a job you neither enjoy or have passion for. You should have a change in your career, which could even involve going back to studying in education, because there is more to life than doing a job every day until you retire that doesn’t bring you anything in life other than pay. So, get yourself on a job vacancy site, and get applying for jobs in your dream sector!
As stated above, life is too short to be not enjoy your work. So, whatever it is that is causing you to feel the workplace blues, make sure you fight them.
And, if you’re the owner of a business you should be doing all you can to banish the workplace blues as this will induce team collaboration amongst your employees.