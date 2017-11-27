The Genius Behind The Penis: Making A Living Off Penis Shaped Foods

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Since the dawn of humankind, we’ve always had this unexplainable urge and desire to find dicks funny. Whether it be drawn on the dirt of cars or in a layer of snow, dicks are, always have been, and always will be funny. It actually came out recently that even during the time of the Romans penises were carved into streets. So you can see since 79 A.D. we’ve all been a bunch of immature bastards. But what happens when the shapes of dicks become edible? Better yet, what happens when you’re able to make a living off these edible shapes of dicks? Well, well-known Instagram account “Peen Cuisine” did exactly that.

The genius behind the penis is a food stylist by the name of Lauren Hom. Her dick creations range anywhere from pizza to cookies to chips to pie crust, all in the shape of mankind’s favorite joke, a penis. From somebody who has had amateur penis food before, and in the most non-sexual yet unavoidably sexual way, it was actually pretty good. So to take that a step further and have somebody make dick shaped foods professionally both in look and in taste, it’s like she hit the g-spot, pun intended. There’s a bit of a twist though. In a successful attempt to separate herself from the competition, Lauren doesn’t just make average foods into the shape of a penis. Instead, she changes the ingredients ever so slightly. For example, the “Pear & Gorgonzola Peenza” shown above is exactly what it sounds like, pizza made with pear, honey cheese, and gorgonzola. It’s incredibly innovative.

NEED SOME LAST MINUTE FRIENDSGIVING DINNER IDEAS? 💡Give thanks for all the pristine peen you and your friends received this year by making this honey pumpkin pie with not one, but TWELVE dicks on it 🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆🍆👉🏼 Get the recipe with the link in our profile or go to peencuisine.com ✨ A post shared by Peen Cuisine (@peencuisine) on Nov 22, 2017 at 3:28pm PST

Image via Peen Cuisine Instagram Account

So what have we learned from this? What has this taught us? Well, I can safely say that we as humans can make a living doing just about anything. As long as you are passionate and of course, good at it, I don’t think that there is one thing on this earth that we can’t make a living off of. Especially when it comes to dicks. As a matter of fact, if somebody wants to take it a step further and make a career out of drawing famous monuments, sculptures, and paintings but replacing all of the faces with penises, I’m here for it.

