Check Out Theses Wacky Selfies From Photographer Kimiko Nishimoto

Selfies dominate our social media. Be it Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat, duck faces and bathroom mirror photos are unavoidable. However, the game could be changing thanks to one Kimiko Nishimoto.

Whilst admittedly outside of the usual Instagram demographic, this 89 year old photographer from Kumamoto has released a series of photos completely reimagining what we have come to expect from a selfie.

These images are due to be exhibited under the group title “Asobokane” (“Let’s play”), at the Epson Imaging Gallery in Tokyo from 15th December 2017 to 18th January 2018.

Having taken up photography at the age of 72, thanks to her own son’s passion, Nishimoto has clearly mastered the art. Her website not only features her curious self-portraits, but a range of shots featuring the intricacies of flowers.

However, we’re still waiting for Nishimoto’s creativity to become mainstream. In the meantime, watch this guy running around New York chopping up selfie sticks.

Photography credit: Kimiko Nishimoto.