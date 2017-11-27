Changing Views On The Stigmatised Arab World Since Trump’s Travel Ban

157 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Image: Mohamed Altoum, Sudan

Following the somewhat unbelievable appointment of Donald Trump to be President of the USA, one of the most alarming decisions he has made has got to be the Travel Ban. The 3K Project has been started as an attempt to reconstruct the awful stigmatised view, that the Travel Ban illuminated (if not heightened), of the Arab World.

7 countries were initially targeted by the Travel Ban including; Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. The Supreme Court passed a limited version of Trump’s Travel Ban which takes away the right to travel from anyone in these countries who do not have an official relationship with someone in the USA.

The stigmatised view of the Arab World needs to be protested on a wider scale. The controversy caused by Trump’s Travel Ban is shown through protests in the USA.

Therefore, The Lucie Foundation have set up The 3K Project. Anyone from the 7 countries and the USA can get involved. Photographers have been invited to collect images within 3 kilometres of their homes. It is completely free and there is a $1000 grant for the winning photographer as an incentive to participate.

The 3K Project gives these counties their own voice to speak out against the discriminating views highlighted by the Travel Ban. The Lucie Foundation said that they aim to give these countries the opportunity to:

“raise one’s own voice through photography to bridge different communities together based on the values of freedom of expression and respect.”

By showing the reality of life in these countries, from a personal stance, the public will gain an insight in that we are all people. As said by The Lucie Foundation,

“‘The other’ may not be so different than us after all.”

It is important for everyone to get involved, especially the citizens of these countries who have finally been given a voice. It will educate the easily led citizens of the USA who see Muslims as a potential threat. This view must stop and the 3K Project seems like a great step in the right direction of spreading understanding and acceptance. What better way to do it than through the art of photographs.

Trump’s Travel Ban caused controversy all over the world which, thankfully, is being addressed by the 3K Project. See also, for another article on the unpopularity of Donald Trump.