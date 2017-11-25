This Photoshop Fail Has The Internet Throwing Shade

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

If you’ve ever been to Paris, you know just how beautiful it is. For those of you who haven’t been, I suggest you don’t look at this picture for reference.

Travel Vibes, an online Twitter and Instagram user posted this clearly edited photo of the City of Lights.

Let's go to France 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/uuX1QqkuI6 — Travel Vibes (@ItsTravelVibes) November 11, 2017

As you can see, the fake pastel sunset, the stairway that leads to a literal cliff, and some casual mountains surrounded by clouds in the background are so badly photoshopped in that it is actually laughable. And of course, because the internet can occasionally be a beautiful thing, it didn’t take long for the backlash to hit. Shade has been thrown and honestly, we couldn’t have asked for much more. Check out what some people have been tweeting back at the lie that is this photograph.

Rare footage of wonderful RER A on its way to Chatelet-les-Halles #Paris pic.twitter.com/PYg7KUZuGo — Chaff (@Chafcouloff) November 19, 2017

And you may enjoy a wonderful breakfast at the Eiffel Tower pic.twitter.com/uyKrMGGfQg — 🐻l'ourse💜Gustavo🕊️💕 (@lemonade1328) November 19, 2017

Also, you can eat Kebap for 5 €, while you're in the underground : Metro Ligne 1 under the Seine. pic.twitter.com/TsAffY4LDk — ɴо (@Whiiteless) November 19, 2017

And you can enjoy the charming alleys of Montmartre, the Sacré-Coeur and an awesome view of Paris pic.twitter.com/H8aanRGIGl — Me_Mute (@Me_Mute_) November 20, 2017

Breathtaking view of the Louvre pyramid near the Jardin des Tuileries where lovers meet pic.twitter.com/0BE2hn7Jb0 — Natan (@bizarrewizard) November 19, 2017

So the moral of this article is don’t photoshop your photos. The internet will figure it out, and it will strike back with hilarious photos that will make you want to delete photoshop and then light your computer on fire and throw it out your window.

