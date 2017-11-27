‘Stranger Things’ Fan Creates Retro Book Covers As The Ultimate ‘TBT’

Photo: Butcher Billy

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Ever wonder what your favorite TV show would look like as a book series? Well look no further. Butcher Billy, a Brazilian artist, has created a series of retro book covers for the beloved nostalgic show, ‘Stranger Things.’

Although a horror syfy show that has been praised due to its plot line and quality acting, ‘Stranger Things’ has also done a successful job of encompassing 1980’s and all of the tackiness that came with it. Butcher Billy has encompassed that nostalgia and created some fan art that literally screams the ’80’s.

In a project he calls ‘Stranger Tales,’ Butcher Billy took nine of the most prominent episodes of the show’s second season and gave each one its own book cover and its own Atari game cartridge.

In order, the episodes are ‘MADMAX,’ ‘Trick or Treat, Freak,’ ‘The Pollywog,’ ‘Will the Wise,’ ‘Dig Dug,’ ‘The Spy,’ ‘The Lost Sister,’ ‘The Mind Flayer,’ and ‘The Gate.’

The novel covers are done in the classic style of Stephen King novel covers. They are dark with bursts of beautiful colors, and awesome graphic artwork. Just looking at the Atari cartridges will make you wish you had a time machine so you could ship yourself back to the ’80’s when Atari’s were all the rage. Keep scrolling and take a look at this awesome art.

Butcher Billy has created a bunch of really cool art projects. Along with his ‘Stranger Love’ project, he also turned ‘Black Mirror’ episodes into comic book covers.

Miss the ’80’s as much as we do? Well it seems this trend is coming back into style, so don’t be too upset!