Funko Outdoes Itself With New Stranger Things Merch

SPOILER ALERT: Stranger Things 2 was great, and if you’re anything like me you’re craving more already. Luckily Funko are one step ahead and have lined up a load of new Stranger Things Pops and a even a plushie to keep us going and prevent dreaded STW (Stranger Things Withdrawal).

It seems Funko can’t get enough of this show and it shows with the announcement of possibly the cutest piece of Stranger Things merch I’ve ever seen, a plushie Dart. Better even, a NESTING plushie Dart. Next time you’re in your bedroom by yourself pretending to be Dustin you could complete the look with this adorable companion. The plushies start with a 1″ pollywog which fits inside the 2″ slug and both fit inside the 9″ Demodog. Sadly this won’t be available until spring 2018 but luckily Funko have announced plenty of other things to wet out appetites.

New Demogorgon figures have also been announced. There will a disturbing 6″ figurine of the original Demogorgon and a candy-eating Dart Pop. A chase of the candy-eating Dart Pop will also be available with a 1-in-6 rarity. These will be available in February.

They are also releasing an 8-bit version of the Demogorgons this month. Again this comes with a closed mouth chase figure with 1-in-6 rarity. This will be a Target exclusive however if you really want to get your hands on one there’s always eBay!

Last but by no means least they have announced new Eleven and Dustin Pops. The new Dustin comes with a mini Dart (in slug form) and will be available from Hot Topic late this month. The new Eleven figurine kitted out with Eggos and bloody nose will be available from BoxLunch in December.

These new figurines are a great expansion to the Funko Stranger Things collection, all available from their website.

If these release dates seem too far away check out this Stranger Things merch available at Topshop now.