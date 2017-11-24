VIDEO: Riley Hawk Releases Epic New Skate Part

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Living in the shadow of a successful parent must mean extreme pressure to live up to (and even reinvent) the family name.

For Riley Hawk, living up to his legendary father’s name doesn’t seem to be a difficult task. He easily shreds the streets, proving that talent is truly within the genetics.

Watch as he executes insane tricks in his new video, “Shep Dawgs 5”:

