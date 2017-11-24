WATCH: London Street Vendor Wows With Falafel Wraps

115 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Did you say falafel?

Take a look at this popular street vendor whose bringing a bit of Middle Eastern spice to the streets of London. Tourists and Londoners alike are pulled in not only by his freshly made falafel, but also his charm.

If you can’t make the trek to London, check out this video of the “Falafel Time” vendor as he goes about his day, preparing some delicious vegetarian grub and playfully interacting with his customers :

Take a peek at the rest of the Travels in India, London & UK YouTube channel for even for street food fun. But if you’re interested in street food on the other side of the Atlantic, check out New York City’s best street food… turns out its Nigerian!