Rick & Morty Return For Thanksgiving Special

Featured Image Via

‘Rick and Morty’ fans have been blessed this Thanksgiving with another dose of its satirical and dark comedy. ‘The Poop in My Pants’ has been released, giving previously unknown information on the fan-favourite ‘Mr Poopybutthole’.

‘The Poop in My Pants’

The two minute and twenty-two second clip immerses fans into a world of softly played piano music and a sentimental tone. We are brought into Mr PB’s life through the flipping of pages in a photo album. Looking back on the adoption of pets, getting married and even having a baby- fans are left with a new sense of love for the character.

The animated sitcom has currently just finished its third season, after starting its path to inter-dimensional adventures in 2013. Fans eagerly await its fourth season. However, as the release day is currently (at time of writing) 376 days away, they are going to have to keep wait for a while.

My suggestion would be to indulge in the beauty of the 142 second masterpiece, mark December 4th 2018 in your diaries and wait. But with characters such as be-crazed scientist Rick and his gullible grandson Morty and the now, better-known Mr Poopybutthole- fans are sure to come rushing back the second the clock strikes 11:30pm (US time).