Christmas Decorations For Your Beard Are Here…

Christmas is closer than you think, guys! It’s right under your- well, beard!

It may only be November, but Christmas decorations are everywhere.

From Christmas-themed drinks in every cafe, to people wearing Christmas jumpers, everyone is bringing Christmas earlier and earlier.

If you’re one of those people who don’t like tacky Christmas decorations, then you’re going to hate this new ornament…

Beardaments.

Yes, you read that correctly.

If you happen to have some bushy facial hair then you can now decorate it like a mini Christmas-tree attached to your face.

Apparently, the decorations even come with beard oil and glitter!

I mean, if you’re going to attached baubles to your face, you may as well do it in style right?

A set of 12 ‘Beardaments’ will set you back £10 so they are not exactly cheap!

Will you be spreading Christmas cheer this way?

If you are not keen, then how about this new jumper?