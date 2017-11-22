Effective Ways To Improve Team Collaboration At Work

If you worked in a place where you weren’t allowed to share your ideas, you would feel frustrated and unmotivated. Alternatively, should you be somebody who preferred to work on their own, you would run into difficulties when you didn’t have the skill or knowledge to manage a particular task. In a nutshell, collaboration is key, and it is an integral part of teamwork.
So, how can collaboration be improved within the workplace? For starters, people need to trust each other. There needs to be an atmosphere where open communication is appreciated, and everybody’s opinion is listened to without judgement. Relationships need to be formed, so everybody has an awareness of each other’s knowledge and skill set. When a team is able to work together, better collaboration will take place, and they will excel at work.
The following are proven ways to build a collaborative workplace.
Team Building games – Mention team building in the office and you can guarantee the number of sick days will suddenly rise in the days leading up to the event. However, they can be fun, as well as useful. The right game will allow problem-solving, efficient communication, and trust building to take place. More importantly, ice will be broken between once frozen colleagues, and better collaboration will take place back in the workplace.
Being part of the bigger picture – In short, every worker needs to know their place when it comes to being in the workplace. The employer needs to delegate responsibly, ensuring everybody has that sense of being a cog in the overall operation of the machine. Team building will help identify employee strengths and weaknesses, but performance reviews will also help to match the employee with the right job in a company. When the staff member feels comfortable in their position, they will feel they have the right to contribute and suggest ideas to support the bigger picture. Also, other team members will know who to come to when they need support on an issue that is outside of their remit.
Sharing platforms – Gone are the days when whiteboards were used to share ideas or pin up post-it notes. In this digital age, there are free content curation tools where information can be shared quickly and easily with others. Particularly in organisations that employ a lot of people, information can be delivered through a cloud service, without the need for time-wasting meetings, or in a place where collaboration was not previously possible. New ideas, policy changes, project questions and answers, can all be uploaded and available to access to everybody within one workplace.
Encouraged social activities – At the end of the day, many people wave goodbye to their co-workers and head home. However, by creating ways for relationships to be developed, people will better understand one another, and communication pathways will be opened. Forming friendships at work socials or lunch breaks will allow people to be comfortable in one another’s company, meaning they will feel more able to collaborate and share with each other at work. Mixing business with pleasure is not always a good idea, but in nurturing interdependence and collaboration, the opportunity to socialise should not be forsaken.
Finally
Better collaboration means a happier and more productive workforce. So, if your team has struggled to communicate with one another, or you don’t feel as if your voice is being heard, consider and share (collaborate) it with others. Thanks for reading.