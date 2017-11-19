Home / News / North Korea Is Officially Done With Donald Trump

North Korea Is Officially Done With Donald Trump

By on 19th November 2017
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un have been trading verbal blows for the past few months. Things have been escalating for a bit, a they might finally be coming to a head.

After comments like these:

North Korea got upset. In an editorial, Rodong Sinmun speaks on behalf of the North Korean people when he sentences Trump to death for the “blasphemy” of insulting Kim Jong-Un, among other reasons.

Some quotes:

“The worst crime for which he can never be pardoned is that he dared malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK.” “Trump, who is no more than an old slave of money, dared point an accusing finger at the sun. He should know that he is just a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people.”

The chances of them actually being able to follow through on their sentence is pretty low, but either way, they’ve made a huge statement.

