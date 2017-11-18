Drake Stops Mid-Concert To Berate Man Caught Groping Women

(Image via: Drake, Instagram)

Drake has come a long way from his days on Degrassi.

Recently, the Hip-Hop artist has found his way into the news because of events at an after-party in Australia. While on stage, Drake noticed a man in the audience groping and harassing several women. Rather than continuing with his song, the Canadian rapper told the sound team to cut the music so that he could call out the man directly.

One phone recording captured a few of his charged words. “Yo, stop that shit,” Drake says, before going even further: “If you don’t stop touching girls, I will come out there and fuck you up.”

Check out the Instagram video below:

Mans said he was gonna fuck him up 😳 A post shared by Drake Fanpage (@aubsessed_86) on Nov 15, 2017 at 9:40am PST

While this video captures much of Drake’s fiery spirit, he apparently went on to say: “I’m not playing, if you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I’m gonna come out there and fuck your ass up.”

With all the recent Hollywood sexual harassment cases and scandals, from Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey, it’s reassuring to see a celebrity take a stand, especially in a public venue such as this one.

