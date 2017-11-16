In Da Hub – To Stay In Or Go Out? The Modern Debate

It’s been said for a while, staying in is the new going out. And it has never been truer than now, the cost of going to gigs has increased a lot so only the wealthy and the people who have managed to get tickets last minute can attend these gigs, and clubs appear to be more expensive. Plus younger generations, such as millennials, are opting to stay in and have a Netflix binge rather than go on a night out. For many, this makes a lot of common sense, but when it comes to having a night out, does the clichéd idea of hitting the clubs still pass muster? Or is the idea of a night out repulsive to the younger generations? But also, with the amount of people that choose to stay in on Facebook all night, are they missing out on actual human contact? Let’s argue both sides.
The Case For Going Out
While lots of people seem to prefer an evening in with Netflix, the one thing that states a case for going out is the memories you will create. This may sound like a contradiction in terms, depending on your choice of a night out, but compare a night out with your friends, where you get into all sorts of mischief, to an evening with Stranger Things 2. Stranger Things 2 you can watch anytime, you just have to stay off social media for a bit until you’ve seen it! Or, if you are that desperate to watch it, get up early and watch it during the day before you head out! The point being, Netflix will be around forever, so why don’t you make the most of hanging out with your friends right now? And, what would you regret more, not watching the box set of the day, or spending meaningful time with your friends? But, this is only in relation to that typical idea of socializing with friends, i.e. in a bar or at a club. Instead, why don’t you look at it from another angle, why don’t you go to a comedy club, to a play, even to a wrestling match? Even Smackdown is on right now, and you can click here for more information on that, but any night out, where you’re in the crowd, getting riled up, either, at a sports event or in a comedy club, you can have one hell of a good time! The other thing with going out that should appeal is the facts that you don’t need to go, as Micky Flanagan put it, out out. Instead, you can spend time with your friends in house parties, or even games nights. Something like Cards Against Humanity or an evening in front of Call Of Duty with snacks and drinks may sound like heaven for a lot of people! And really, if you are worried about the cost of going out, this is the happy medium. Board games and the like are not reserved for a boring summer with your Nan in a caravan. Also, spending too much time indoors by yourself is not particularly good for you. Socializing is seen to be one of those essential life skills that are dwindling with younger generations. So, if you are on the lookout for a job, you may want to brush up on those social skills, because it may very well come in handy!
The Case For Staying In
The first major point to bring up to argue this side is the cost. The occasions where people have a truly epic night out can drain your finances quicker than the Hoover Dam. And while these blowouts are great once in a while, financially, it’s not feasible to do every weekend. While a great night out could set you back $80 to $100, this is nearly a year of Netflix or Amazon Prime! So it’s hardly a surprise that people would rather stay in. What does a typical night out consist of? When you factor in the taxi or bus to the first bar, and then you figure that, on average, you will hit three bars before a nightclub, with one round of drinks in each one. Then there’s the entry fee to the nightclub, the drinks there, and then the taxi ride home, this is a lot of money! Also, it’s not just the fact that your night out is consistently epic, it calls to mind the scene in Spaced where they head to a nightclub, and Daisy is queuing up for the cloakroom, and putting the coats in as per the beat. It’s got to be said, after all, most of your night out is probably spent in a queue of some sort! So, is it hardly surprising that people want to stay in, where it’s nice and warm, as opposed to a cold nightclub queue, with their friends How I Met Your Mother, Mindhunter, and, possibly, House Of Cards? Also, aren’t clubs a bit rubbish now? They play the same songs from 2006 (Monster by The Automatic anyone?), The alcohol is flat and warm, but also, the people that frequent these clubs are the same people that were there last week! If you really wanted to go out, why don’t you get yourself to a restaurant, or, even better, have a meal delivered to you at home? And really, if you want to see what your friends are doing on a night out, wait 30 minutes, and check your Facebook. This brings up another quibble if you do go out with your friends, apart from the queues; you are spending most of your time posing for selfies, selfies that you won’t be particularly happy with! And, last but not least, clubs won’t let you in if you’re wearing your favorite dressing gown!
So, to stay in, or go out, that is the question. While the younger generation, especially millennials, are choosing to stay in for the very simple reason that they’ve got an endless stream of entertainment at their fingertips, it may be best to leave the going out to the aftershave addled, working wage earning wide boys! Do you think you’ll be missing much if you don’t go out? Check your Facebook and find out! If you really feel you should be out, at least you will be able to see what you are missing.