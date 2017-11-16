5 Services Your Photography Business Can Provide

As a photographer, it’s highly likely that you have a huge passion for the work that you do. Because you don’t get into this kind of career without being a creative person. It can take a lot of time to learn the art of taking a good picture, so you never really end up earning a living from photography unless you have a passion for it. But at the same time, it’s also useful to have a big of a business mind behind you too. Because as a photographer, you are that creative person, and you’re also talented too. So you should look to get as much out of your skills as possible. And yes, that does mean that you can do more with your photography business. So let’s take a look at how you can do that.
Photo Shoots
So, first of all, you’re obviously going to want to make money from taking photos. That’s always going to be your bread and butter of the business. But, you should definitely look into ways that you can make this work for you even more. If you have a studio, you should definitely try to push for photoshoots. And if you don’t have one yet, but this at the top of your to-do list when your business is ready. Because you can often charge more and sell this as a kind of package deal to your customers as well as being on location.
Photography Lessons
From here, you could also think about hosting photography lessons. You may not think of yourself as a teacher right now, but really, you’re not. You know how to shoot and you know how to frame a great picture. You may have even taken a class yourself. So why not teach one? If you’re looking for ways to add more strings to your bow and diversify your income, this is going to be your next step.
Merchandise
You’re then also going to want to work on the merchandise and products that you offer. Right now, you probably offer prints; that’s the basic all round. By why not go for more? With the best album design software for photographers, you could even create custom albums for your customers. And why not stop there. Mugs, puzzles, and t-shirts could be great to add too.
Photo Booth Hire
Maybe you could also work on hiring out equipment too? While you may not want to hire out your camera and lenses, as they’re personal and quite expensive, you could purchase items to specifically rent out, like a photo booth.
Editing
Finally, you could also sell an editing service too. So you probably already touch up the images you take, but you could also offer this as a stand-alone service. You could opt to edit images that customers send into you for a fee, or put them into one of the aforementioned product formats mentioned before. You could also teach editing techniques too, either with your photography lessons or separate as its own service.