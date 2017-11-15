WATCH: Two Surfers Carve Up Some Indonesian Waves

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Lee Wilson and Jay Davies spent a day out on the shore in Indonesia. It was a surfer’s dream, with tons of huge waves for carving up or wiping out.

The video of their surfing trip is full of daredevil tricks. Sometimes the surfers hang back and just ride the wave. Then, other times they launch themselves off the waves and catching some major air. Some of the wipeouts look like they hurt.

It seems worth it though.

You can watch the video here:

If you’re looking for more impressive surfing videos, then you should check out Alex Gray tearing up Mexico’s shores.