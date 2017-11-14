Home / Videos / Ryan Williams Gets Extreme, Perhaps At The Risk Of Harming His Lower Extremities

Ryan Williams Gets Extreme, Perhaps At The Risk Of Harming His Lower Extremities

By on 14th November 2017
Images Via

Ryan Williams of Nitro Circus decided to get extreme over at the world’s largest rope swing, which is a 288 foot jump–or 88 meters–from the top steps of Moses Mabhida Stadium in South Africa. He took the trip with his girlfriend, who admittedly is just a smidge hesitant about making the leap from the nosebleeds of a soccer stadium.

56j

Williams also confesses that he has never done anything quite like this and, in the attempt, ends up with a bit of a high ride from the harness, further resulting in his testicles being yanked fairly hard (hope the couple wasn’t planning on offspring). In the end, the jump was a success for both of them. Watch the video below to see exactly how the daring stunt unfolded.

Want more extreme sports? Check this out.

Currently studies English with a minor in Writing. He is frequently outdoors, whether it be to hike, fish, shoot hoops, golf, or read and also enjoys playing guitar and traveling (when the funds exist to do so).
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *