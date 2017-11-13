Coping With Bad Health Vs. Fighting Bad Health

Most of us tend not to spend too much time worrying about our health. That is, of course, unless we’re suffering from health problems. There are many things that can cause bad health and sometimes we’re just unlucky that way. But once ill health has caught up with you, there are still choices to be made about what you choose to do about it. Are you going to make the changes in your life necessary to help you cope with the symptoms? Or are you going to fight the battle to make sure bad your illness never stands a chance?
Coping with illnesses
Most of us are actually too busy to stop when we’re suffering from a bout of cough or cold. We simply have to get on with it. Of course, there are plenty of health problems that are much longer-term than the latest round of the snuffles. Conditions like asthma, diabetes, and dementia don’t go away. But it has become easier and easier to cope with them thanks to new technologies, better understanding, and medication.
Coping with an illness means you can get on with most everyday tasks without worrying too much about your condition worsening. If you’re not managing these types of illness though, they can become very serious and even threaten your life. In some cases, these conditions don’t make you ill or affect your health too badly at all. It might depend on your genes and will definitely depend on how well you are managing the symptoms.
Fighting illnesses
If you’re a bit of a fighter, you might already waging war on ill health. You might take extra care with your diet and fitness program to ensure you are as healthy as you can possibly be. There are studies to suggest this can reduce the risk of illness and boost your immune system to fight off common colds and coughs. The most interesting of studies suggest that they can help you overcome certain illnesses altogether too.
Of course, sometimes you need to fight ill health with the full weight of medicine and surgery. Cancer affects many lives every year, even the most healthy ones. There is promising news that medical technologies can potentially eliminate cancer cells. After years of research and tests, this might soon be possible. You can read about it here and also research other current ways to fight cancer.
Others with a fighting spirit will research and explore every possible way to overcome life-threatening illnesses. They might travel the globe to see doctors and specialists and even become a sort of ‘guinea pig’ in the latest round of trials. Is all this drive a good thing, or is it wearing the body down when it needs to rest the most? Some people believe if you stop and give up, then your illness will take hold. Maybe having the fight within you can extend your life?
Whatever illness you have, it is important that you manage it well so you can cope with the bad days. Should you have a fighting spirit and determination to overcome whatever comes your way?