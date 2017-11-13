How To Acquire The Most Expensive And Mystical Koi Fish In The World

185 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Ever wanted to buy a sacramental Koi fish from Japan? Me neither, but here’s all the info you need to get one anyway.

Japan is a beautiful and elusive place. One of its many assets is its wildlife, including the beautiful koi fish. But, what makes them special?

These exotic aquatic creatures are very graceful and serve as a beautiful addition to any garden pond. While you’re relaxing, sipping on a drink, the sound of the water and the sight of the koi will inevitably be a tranquil experience.

There are many different types of koi, and they can grow as huge as 23 inches- for example, the majestic Tancho Kujaku. There are entire koi farms with farmers dedicated to giving their koi the absolute best care. The process of looking after them is not a simple one. As shown in the video, people entering the koi farm must disinfect their hands and feet before entering, so as not to contaminate everything.

For more about the intricate process and the intriguing fish, watch the full video here:

