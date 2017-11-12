Using Social Media In A Beneficial Way: 10 Ideas

If you live in the real world along with the rest of us, you’ll know that social media isn’t usually used in the most beneficial of ways. It’s often used for mindless scrolling, writing indirect things to people in a nasty way, and boosting our egos. However, there are a few ways social media can be used in a more beneficial way, rather than a mindless or egotistical way. Here are 10 ideas!
If you feel you have people on your friend’s list who would be interested in doing some good for the community, you could attempt to organize a local service project. This could be just about anything your mind can conceive of, so get creative and come up with something that people will really want to participate in. Here are some ideas if you need some inspo on where to start.
If there’s a cause out there of importance to you, use social media to raise awareness of it. It could be absolutely anything. Lots of people use social media to share stories and pages illustrating what they want to say about a certain cause, and you can do the same. Don’t worry about boring or annoying people – they can scroll on by or unfollow you if they don’t like it.
Whatever you do on social media, whether it’s posting a status or a picture, do your best to be honest and authentic. Don’t try to be anybody else, or copy what others are doing just because it’s a social media ‘trend.’ There’s only one you in the world, and that’s your power. Make sure you wield that power by being authentically you in every way possible.
If social media is good for anything, it’s for connecting with those people you haven’t seen in a while. This could be long distance family members, or even old school friends. By doing a simple facebook search you can usually find whoever you are looking for. However, you may need to look a little deeper than just the name you remember, so bear that in mind.
Make sure that whenever you take to social media, you only spread love, support, and encouragement. Avoid posting negative statuses and things. Some people do this because they feel they have nowhere else to turn, but it’s always better to speak to somebody you trust or a professional in person, than by airing your business in public like this. It can also be terribly demotivating for other people who want to be positive. For instance, for somebody who is recovering from an eating disorder, posting something negative about your own or another’s body wouldn’t be the most mindful of things to do. Sure, you’re not to know, but the things you write can have a bigger impact than you’d think.
Sometimes, people will share petitions on important matters, so pay attention to them and see if you can do your bit by signing them. It may be on something you feel passionate about, such as animal abuse or allowing children to wear what they want on their feet for school. It may also be something that doesn’t directly affect you, but something that you can understand others would get upset about.
Social media is a great tool for networking, whether you’re a business or trying to build and create your own personal brand. You can use sites like LinkedIn, that are primarily for networking, or even sites like Instagram and Facebook. There are no rules.
If you are a business, or you want to start one, make sure you’re using social media to improve your business awareness. Social media is a must for businesses in the modern age, and will make all the difference to the success of your business.
Want to know where the best garage is in your area? How about where you can get the nicest sushi? You can use social media to ask for advice and recommendations on just about anything, and get a plethora of answers to suit you. You’re bound to find what you’re looking for eventually.
Finally, don’t forget that everything you post on social media is on the web forever. Even if you delete it, it can be retrieved. Don’t post things you’ll regret looking at later on down the line.