Epic Fail Compilation Of People Vs. Jumping Into Water

Nope. Nope. Uh-uh. Nah. Not today. No. No no no. That’s a no for me dawg.

Absolutely no exaggeration these are the words that I repeated throughout this entire video. From the get go this video makes for one of the nastiest fail compilations I have ever seen. Dude’s are jumping straight into rocks, coughing up blood, and barely making it out of water alive because they can’t freaking breathe from the impact of the water.

Seriously, this is one of the most cringeworthy videos I’ve seen recently. I actually thought some of these people could have died. And if any of them actually did, my apologies for nervously laughing at your poorly executed jump.

It goes without saying: if you are going to cliff jump please do it safely. But, if that jump ends up being comedically painful or unfortunate for the person jumping, please post it online so there’s more fantastic fail compilations like this one.

Do you prefer your fail compilations of the helicopter variety? Here ya go!