British Surfer Breaks Back In 12 Places Attempting To Ride This Monster Wave

As a surfer, there’s no better rush than successfully riding that perfect wave, feeling the push and pull of tropical salt water, with a drink and a hottie waiting for you on the shore. You come back looking and feeling like you’ve just conquered the seven seas.

That was not the case for British Surfer Andrew Cotton. Cotton went surfing in Portugal’s hottest wave spot, Nazare. He’d just found the perfect wave and was all in to ride it out. Unfortunately, Cotton suffered a major wipeout, got submerged by the wave and broke his back in 12 places.

What’s even more mind-blowing is that Cotton caught his experience on tape. Maybe he was hoping for footage of him conquering such a massive arch of salt, sand, and seaweed. Instead, he suffered every surfer’s worst fear.

Here’s the footage and some aftermath photos from his Instagram:

Cotton is in stable condition in a Portuguese hospital. Even though the wave proved superior on this run, Cotton’s going to be okay.

