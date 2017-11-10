WATCH: Downhill Mountain Biking Course Preview

85 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

This is a great taster of wild downhill mountain biking!

Downhill mountain bike riding is often practiced on rough terrain. It features jumps, sudden drops, rocks and other obstacles.

With the new season swiftly upon us 3 world-class riders, Sam Pilgrim, Brendan Fairclough and Adolf Silva, showed us a sneaky peak of the course in Taxco, Mexico.

The last thing you’d expect to see in this charming little town is mountain bikes racing through the narrow streets!

But you’ll see that this is such a great, challenging course to race through.

Sam pilgrim is a professional freeride mountain biker and a former FMB world champion.

Brendan Fairclough started off riding bikes for fun and is now also a professional.

However the youngest is Adolf Silva and at only 18 years old he’s already making waves in the biking world.

Take a look at the difficult terrain with their POV:

I wouldn’t manage those corners at even half that speed!

Hats off to you, boys.

Think that was impressive? Then you’ll love this!