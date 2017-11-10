Take A Look Inside This $75 Million Lake Tahoe Mansion

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

In our current climate, most of us would be happy to eventually be able to afford a house with 4 solid walls and a roof, but if you’re dreams are bigger check out this property.

Located on the Nevada side of the beautiful Lake Tahoe, ‘Crystal Pointe’ is estimated to be worth $75million. That’s over £55million…

Thanks to CNBC you can now take a tour of the house, which comprises of the main mansion as well as a guest house and waterfront beach house, which is connected to the main property by glass lifts. On the subject of the waterfront, the house has over 500 feet of frontage. On top of this it has 16,232 square feet of living space, a 10-seat theatre, and 13 fireplaces.

The views are also spectacular. Kerry Donovan, an agent with Chase International, who is listing the property, has said “They positioned the house to not get a piece of the view, but to get the full view from sunrise to sunset”.

The house was built in 2000 by current owners Stuart and Geri Yount, the former of whom is the chairman and CEO of Fortifiber.

