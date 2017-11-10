What Can A Business Bring To The Community Around Them?

A business is a lot more than an engine to deliver a product or a service. It’s an institution that plays a role in the lives of many. It certainly plays a role in the life of a small business owner and their employees. But it can play a role in the community at large, too, specifically with the charities and nonprofit organizations close to them. If you’re wondering what you can give back, here are a few good examples.
Platform
If you’ve been spending time and resources working on enhancing your business online, then there’s a good chance you might have a strong social media following or a well-trafficked blog or some other kind of online platform with a long reach. Many smaller charities and nonprofits don’t have that platform. By cross-promoting with them and helping to spread awareness, you can help a good message reach many more people. You also benefit from the cause marketing angle of things. People are more likely to support businesses that are behind causes they believe in.
Expertise
Many nonprofits can also use members of the board or more active volunteer leaders with experience in running a business. Your organizational abilities, your contacts, you use of services like IT support such as https://www.houkconsulting.com/services-solutions/it-for-non-profits/ can all be as applicable to community efforts as they are to your own business. Share your expertise and help to run your local nonprofits like you run a business and it can help them get a lot more done with the resources they have.
Time
The above point looks at how you can give your own time to a nonprofit. But your time isn’t the only time that you have some control over. Be willing to lend your workforce to good causes, as well. Many companies offer incentives to employees willing to engage in charity or community work as shown at https://topnonprofits.com/how-corporate-giving-can-motivate-employee-performance/. This can include in-work rewards for charitable giving or a partnership with nonprofits that sees them compensated for time taken off work to help with local events as well. Bearing the costs of allowing employees to support causes they believe in is a significant benefit and likely to do a lot for team morale.
Resources
You can also donate the resources that the business isn’t using or even spend a little money in order to have extra to pass on. Underutilized tech equipment or extra bulk office supplies are welcome in many nonprofit offices, for instance. But some go even further, donating their unused office space to provide a base of operations for community organizations, which can even reward the business in question with tax deductions.
Beyond providing help to a cause you believe in, small businesses that engage with the community benefit quite a lot, too. Employees are a lot more likely to be motivated and engaged with the businesses success and customers/clients can grow more loyal and willing to support the business. There are few reasons not to pair with your local community efforts.