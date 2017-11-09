Pet Hair Cleaning; a Pet Owner’s Biggest Problem

Most homeowners all over the world keep furry pets; cats and dogs being the most popular. However, in as much as these pet lovers may like their cats and dogs, pet hair remains a big headache for them. The worst it of all is when it comes to allergy sufferers. A research by the Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America shows that in every 10 allergic people, 3 of them are allergic to pet hair and dander.
If you have pets and you want to keep them forever, it is important that you find a long-term solution for cleaning pet hair. So, to help you out in this, we have discussed some of the tips that will help you manage pet hair and dander for a peaceful stay with your lovely pets. So, without further ado, here are some of the things you should carefully reflect on to effectively manage pet hair.
Know the Common Pet Hair Hotspots
Knowing where most of the pet hair settles is very important as it will guide you on where to focus the cleaning.
Obviously, a common target here will be where your pets tend to relax mostly. When relaxing, they tend to scrub themselves against household fittings, wall edges and even with their paws. Definitely, with all the fur shedding, this area will be of great interest to you.
However, one of the biggest dynamics of where most pet hair will rest is static charge. A large percentage of shed pet fur and dander will settle at areas with the highest static charge. Typically, these are areas with less airflow for example under furniture, around laundry baskets, around door jams, basements and so on. Basically, these are areas with minimal activities.
So, when doing your cleaning, make sure you start with these areas first. This is because when you start elsewhere, the suction power may reach the area and cause the pet hair and dander to rise and once it does so, you will still end up with the same mess 30 minutes after finishing your cleaning because they pet hair will once again settle.
Get the Right Tools
What do you use to clean pet hair?
How effective is the tool or method you are using? Employing the right tools and methods for pet hair cleaning is a very important undertaking all pet owners should be keen on.
For most pet owners, a wet mop cloth seems to be an ideal DIY method for cleaning pet hair and dander. In as much as many people on household, cleaning forums argue that this method is effective, it does not get rid of all the pet hair in your house. Again, it is very tedious and time-consuming. However, this method remains the only solution to cleaning pet hair on upholstery.
The best tool for cleaning pet fur and dander is a high suction vacuum cleaner. Traditionally, just any vacuum cleaner would be enough to get rid of all pet hairs but again, we know very well most pet hair hides in the hard-to-reach areas for example under sofas, beds, kickstands and so on. Also, these traditional handheld vacuum cleaners require human intervention always and as is with pets, you need to be cleaning every day. Perhaps the best solution to this is getting a robot vacuum cleaner for pet hair.
Robot vacuum cleaners for pet hair have low-profile designs that enable them to go under most furniture and household fittings easily. Remember, it is in these places that pet hair and dander settles. Vacuum cleaners for pet hair also have high suction power and most importantly, can be scheduled to start cleaning autonomously at your preferred times meaning you won’t have to be around for it to clean your house. In addition to these, most of them have HEPA filters which are greatly recommended for allergy sufferers by the ASPCA.
Empty the Pet Hair from your Cleaner
Because most vacuum cleaners work autonomously and return to their home base independently, pet hair and dander will build up in the dirt bin. This can cause a foul smell and before you know where the smell is coming from, you will have suffered a lot especially if you are allergic. Make sure you remove the vacuumed pet hair and dander from your cleaner preferably daily. Also, before returning the bag, you can add a spoonful of baking soda to reduce the smell before the next emptying.
Periodically, it is also recommended that you replace the filters, hoses, and brushes to ensure optimal performance This also reduces clogging and overheating which may even damage your floor especially hardwood and carpet floors.
Groom your Pets Regularly
Another important tip that will help you manage pet hair is cleaning and brush your pets regularly. Fur shedding is normal but when the pets are dirty, they tend to scratch themselves so much which increases the buildup of pet hair in your house. Make sure you bath your pets regularly to give them comfort below their skin to reduce scratching. Above all, make sure you see a vet for checkups to make sure your pets don’t have any condition that may cause excess fur shedding, for example, mange, mites, dermatitis and bacterial and fungal infections.