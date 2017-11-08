Does Someone Owe You Millions?

Wouldn’t it be great if you found out that someone owed you millions of dollars and you didn’t even realize it? Well, you might be surprised to hear that this is a lot more common than what you might think! There are hundreds of people around the world who discover that there is quite a bit of money that they are able to claim. Want to see whether there is any hidden money out there that you might be able to claim for yourself? Here are some places you can look.
Unclaimed Lottery Winnings
You would think that everyone who bought a lottery ticket would always check the latest lotto results to see if they had won anything, right? Wrong! In actual fact, many people forget to check to see if they’ve won and, as a result, there are quite a few winning sums that go unclaimed for quite some time. Do you think that you could be one of the droves of people who still need to claim their lottery winnings? If so, you can check old results on the website. Hopefully, you still have your old ticket, though, as you can’t claim without that!
Old Bank Accounts
Something else that a lot of people often forget about is old bank accounts that they no longer use. Most people will close any unused accounts straight away, but there are some people who don’t bother and leave a few dollars in them. Over the years, this small amount of money will accumulate interest and it could grow to a sizeable amount. As you can see, it’s always important to look for any old bank accounts as you could be very surprised with how much cash is in them!
Forgotten Pension Plans
Something else that can often get forgotten when we have such busy lives are the various pension plans we may have started over the years. This is especially the case if we ever take out pensions that end up failing. You might think that a failed pension plan means that you have lost money, but this isn’t the case – there are companies that insure pensions, and they will owe you an insurance payout.
Inheritance From Long-Lost Relatives
If you are lucky, you might get a call from a lawyer in a far off city to let you know that a great aunt or great uncle who you didn’t know existed has died. The lawyer could be calling to let you know that this great aunt or great uncle left you some cash in their will. This is often the case with old relatives who did not have any children on their own. In the end, they leave their estate to nieces and nephews, even if they have never really known them all that well. That’s why it’s always good to stay in your relative’s good books – they might leave you something in their will!
So, do you think there is any money out there waiting for you to claim it? It’s worth looking!