Stephen Hawking Fears That Robots Will End Humanity

First he said that we had 200 years to leave Earth before we are all destroyed, then he said the aliens were coming to get us, and now he’s issued a new warning that it is in fact robots that will bring about the end of humanity.

For years now Hawking has consistently fired off these bleak and depressing hot takes about how f*cked we humans are. However, due to the fact that we already see the evidence of AI systems replacing human labor functions, I believe this theory is a bit more plausible than the earth exploding 200 years from now or aliens descending upon us.

Hawking’s main claim predicts that artificial intelligence will become a “new form of life that will out-perform humans.”

I fear that AI may replace humans altogether. If people design computer viruses, someone will design AI that improves and replicates itself. This will be a new form of life that out-performs humans.

Hawking also threatened ‘serious consequences’ if more people don’t take an interest in science.

So, thinking along the logic of Hawking.. you decide! What destroys the earth first; robots or aliens?