Here’s a list of 5 Uncool Collectibles That could Make You Rich. There’s a chance you or a family member might be sitting on a goldmine without even realising it, perhaps not from your own stamp collecting activities, but there’s a chance you could find a stamp worth over a million dollars, from that little book of stamps that has been passed through the generations, and is currently sitting somewhere in a dusty attic.
COINS
The value of a coin collection will depend on their rarity and condition. If you were to find, or happen to have lying around your house, an 1894 S-Barber dime this typically sells for the $1 million mark, though it has been known to reach over $2 million.
If you want to start a coin collection, with a more personal twist, then MilitaryCoinsUSA is an interesting resource to checkout, whilst Heritage Auctions provides a price guide on their website to work out a rough estimation of what your coins are worth.
STAMPS
Whilst unlikely to help with your street cred, or position you as a particularly cool dude, stamp collecting is so popular there is a National Stamp Collecting Month. More importantly, stamps are a collectible that is currently gaining value.
If you have a rare find, such as the “Inverted Jenny” stamp, of which only 100 exist, you could be in for a windfall of in excess of $1 million. If your collection is complete and organised it will likely sell for a lot more money than an individual stamp. LearnAboutStamps is a good resource for stamp collectors.
DOLLS & ACTION FIGURES
Again, not necessarily the coolest of collectibles, but you might be sitting on a goldmine if you happen to have a stash of dolls and action figures, particularly if they are unopened. Unlike stamps and coins, you’re unlikely to sell one toy for $1 million, though selling several, particularly if as a set could get you close to that figure.
A good example, is the 1963 G.I. Joe that recently sold for $200,000. A quick search on eBay will show you many dolls that are attracting offers of thousands of dollars. There seems to be a particular interest in in Vintage Cabbage Patch Kids and Vintage Barbies.
STAR WARS COLLECTIBLES
Now, if you’re a die hard Star Wars fan, the idea this could make the list of “boring collectibles” will be beyond your comprehension – but believe it or not, some people, would consider Star Wars collectibles in the same bracket of coolness as stamp collecting.
Unarguably, Star Wars is a cultural phenomenon. If your Star Wars collection is comprised of items from the original trilogy, you are likely to be sitting on a goldmine. To give you an idea, one guy’s collection (admittedly comprised of six hundred items) was sold for just over half a million dollars.
CHILDHOOD TOYS
Having a few of the “right items” in your old toy chest could be worth a fair amount of cash. We’re not talking hundreds of thousands but, as an example, if you were into Lego Trains the 1985 High-Speed City Express Passenger Train (hey, this is a list of uncool collectibles) can fetch up to $3,000.