The Official Trailer For The Disaster Artist Is Here And It’s Everything You’d Want In A Movie About The Worst Movie Ever

A little birdie may have told you that James Franco is plotting to make a movie about the worst movie ever: The Room (2003). The first teaser trailer of The Disaster Artist was released over the summer and sparked attention from devout fans and even the Oscars.

The Room was so terrible that it was actually good. People loved it. To this day, The Room still has a loyal battalion of fans so it’s not surprising that The Disaster Artist is magnetizing everyone’s attention.

If you missed the first trailer:

While the first trailer was extremely comical and concise, the second reveals a deeper insight on The Disaster Artist‘s plot line. The movie will follow Tommy Wiseau and his “vision”, depicting his struggles as Hollywood ceaselessly rejects him.

Here's the second trailer:

Now, do you see why we’re all excited? The film will have an all-star cast, featuring headliners including Seth Rogan, Josh Hutcherson, Zac Efron, Alison Brie, Sharon Stone, Judd Apatow, and Kate Hudson.

And yes, there will be cameos! J.J. Abrams, Kristen Bell, Zach Braff, Adam Scott, and Bryan Cranston will peak in their heads in in the midst of Wiseau’s Hollywood chaos. The Disaster Artist is set to release in theaters on December 8, 2017.

