Festival Fever: Is It Time You Jumped On The Bandwagon?

If you haven’t been to a festival before, you may be thinking about caving into peer pressure and booking some tickets in the near future. Festivals have really taken off over the course of the last decade, and this is great news for bands and promoters alike. If you’re an outdoor lover and you don’t mind not showering for days, festivals may be right up your street, but if you’re not enthused by the idea of wading through mud to stand in a crowd of thousands of people, you may need more convincing. In the US, more than 32 million people go to at least one festival every year. If you’re toying with the idea of jumping on the bandwagon, here are some of the best things about festivals.
The live experience
You could listen to your favorite album on repeat for days, weeks or months, but there’s nothing quite like the experience of watching a band perform those tracks you love live. You get a magical sensory experience when you attend a gig. You see the effort that goes into the performance and you hear the song in a different way, but you also soak up a unique atmosphere. There’s a buzz that you can’t describe, and you’ll feel incredible as you bounce up and down to that club banger or wave your arms to the emotional sob story that gets you every time. There’s also something special about connecting with an artist, DJ or band that you can never get from listening to an album or hearing a song on the radio.
Versatility and choice
The number of festivals on offer has increased significantly in the last ten years. Nowadays, you can attend a festival dedicated to any genre of music imaginable. You don’t have to buy tickets and hope for the best when the line-up is released. You can search for artists or narrow your selections down based on what kind of music you’re looking for. Chill out at a folk festival or get your rave on at an EDM party. Whatever your interests, there will be something to suit you. Festivals have also evolved to include other activities and indulge other cultural pursuits. If you go to watch a band these days, there’s every chance that you can also catch a comedian, a writer or a public speaker in action.
Life-affirming moments
They say life is for living, and many people find that they experience unique moments when they attend festivals. That memory that will stay with you forever or that instant you’ll tell your children and grandchildren about. These days, we tend to be obsessed with taking pictures and uploading videos, but there’s no substitute for actually being there and feeling it.
If you’ve never been a festival before, you may be wondering what all the fuss is about. There are pros and cons for most people, but it’s rare to come across festival goers who wish they’d stayed at home. If you’re thinking about following the trend, do some research, get some information and choose an event that appeals based on your taste in music and the kind of experience you’re looking for. This may be the start of a new obsession.