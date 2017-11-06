Tech Breaking The Boundaries Of Space In Business

Digital technology has changed and continues to change business in just about every way. It has allowed them to reach marketplaces across the world at a much lower cost. It’s allowed them to network and seek expertise with a lot more ease. But perhaps the biggest change it’s having right now is in redefining the boundaries of the office. The traditional work setup of working in the office, physically close to your colleagues, is starting to make way for some new options.
Mobile management tools
Business has always involved a lot of travel for many people. Salespeople and management alike spend plenty of time on the road. The former looks for leads while the latter might be traveling across the globe for high-level corporate meetings, networking events, and industry conferences. Nowadays, however, an employer or a manager can run a business from anywhere thanks to the plethora of mobile device management tools on offer today. While one project management tool, they can keep up-to-date on the progress of the office towards certain goals. With IMs, they can ask and answer questions as is necessary. With social media management tools, they can even keep on top of marketing from afar. The absentee boss is a common feature of many workplaces, but mobile management tools are meaning that it’s becoming much less of a problem for the team left behind.
A connected labor marketplace
Of course, that team might not all be in the office, as well. More and more businesses are turning to remote workers. This means employees who don’t come in to work in a physical office space but rather most often work from the home office. There are many concerns about the rise of remote workers, including questions about security and productivity, but there are plenty of tips to help remote working businesses and examples of companies that have been doing it successfully. With the right communication and goal-tracking software, many of these fears are being answered.
All your assets, wherever you need them
How we handle information and digital resources is benefitting from a breakdown of geographical barriers, too. We could always email and transfer files in the past, but the right of cloud storage solutions from teams like Vertex means that it’s becoming more and more convenient. It’s becoming possible to store every single digital asset in the business on one Cloud system that can be shared across the entire country. Of course, it’s always sensible to back up the most important data of the business, such as financial accounts. There is a concern that the most sensitive data, such as customer data, should be handled only by those most responsible for it rather than a third-party storage service, too. But the Cloud is definitely here to stay, and it’s connecting more and more teams by sharing resources from one to the other with ease, no matter what they are.
For the foreseeable, physical offices and traditional working environments are going to continue to be a thing. However, it’s not for everyone. Remote workers, traveling bosses, and connected teams in different states and even different countries are becoming much more common and we can expect that trend to continue.