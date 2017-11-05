A Christmas Dinner Doner Kebab Can Kick Off The Holiday Hype

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Now that the spooky season of Halloween has come to a close, it’s time to look forward to the Christmas season. And I Am Döner might have just the thing to get the Christmas hype started.

The British award winning kebab restaurant, I Am Döner, just added Christmas dinner themed doner kebabs to their menu. With holiday goodies like roast turkey, cranberry mayonnaise, and pork stuffing, it’s hard to stay out of the holiday mood. They also offer a vegetarian option, so people with all kinds of diets can get in on the early Christmas hype.

Here’s a look at their announcement:

Merry Christmas, you! 🎄Honey and sage roasted turkey packed with all those traditional #Christmas trimmings. 🎁 Available NOW! pic.twitter.com/bEHTjAa15v — I Am Döner (@iamdoneruk) November 1, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Christmas has come early! 🎄The Christmas Dinner Doner Kebab is available from tomorrow at 12pm! Feast with us this year. #DonerRevolution pic.twitter.com/zisvZTdcth — I Am Döner (@iamdoneruk) October 31, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I Am Döner has both takeout and delivery options, so if you happen to be in the Leeds area and are feeling the winter hype, it might be worth it to check them out.

If you’re feeling the Christmas spirit, then you should check out how to make the perfect chocolate chip cookie. It might come in handy.