WATCH: Gordon Ramsey Meets Top Cocaine Dealer

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Gordon Ramsay met with a top London Cocaine Dealer for his new TV series.

Gordon Ramsay’s new ITV show ‘Gordon Ramsey On Cocaine’ aired in October and explores the Class A drug.

It follows the journey from origin to ‘cooking’, and even shows the dealers who supply it in the UK’s biggest cities.

This is one of Ramsay’s more controversial documentaries and the title definitely implies a hands-on approach to the investigation.

One very trusting dealer agreed to meet Ramsay to discuss his way of life:

Despite his covered face and distorted voice, this guy seems to be pretty trusting of Ramsay to keep his identity a secret.

Ramsay appears to have taken on a huge and potentially dangerous responsibility in order to show the truth about the cocaine industry.

The chef said: “”I’ve wanted to understand the ‘world’ of cocaine ever since I lost one of my chefs at my flagship restaurant in Chelsea.

I wanted to learn why it’s becoming such an epidemic not just globally but specifically in the culinary world.

I dare anyone to watch this series and not think again about taking cocaine.”

Do you think this documentary will have changed people’s minds about the drug?