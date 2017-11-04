WATCH: ‘Stranger Things’ Kids’ Look Back At Their Audition Tapes

Stranger Things, Netflix

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

With the release of its second season, Stranger Things has solidified its place at the forefront of TV drama.

Of course, this wasn’t always the case. A recent Youtube video from the channel TV and Movie Archives takes us back to that tragic time before we had Stranger Things, when the actors we’ve come to love were only just auditioning.

In the short clip, Millie Bobbie Brown and Finn Wolfhard sit with the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, rewatching and cringing at their earlier auditions.

Wolfhard (Mike) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) were twelve at the times of their auditions. Brown, who stars as Eleven, was only ten, though Noah Schnapp was eleven for his rehearsal. Caleb McLaughlin was the oldest, clocking in at thirteen years old.

Take a look at the clip below:

And if you missed it, check out this Stranger Things promotional arcade game.