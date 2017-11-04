Home / TV & Film / WATCH: ‘Stranger Things’ Kids’ Look Back At Their Audition Tapes

WATCH: ‘Stranger Things’ Kids’ Look Back At Their Audition Tapes

By on 4th November 2017

With the release of its second season, Stranger Things has solidified its place at the forefront of TV drama.

Of course, this wasn’t always the case. A recent Youtube video from the channel TV and Movie Archives takes us back to that tragic time before we had Stranger Things, when the actors we’ve come to love were only just auditioning.

In the short clip, Millie Bobbie Brown and Finn Wolfhard sit with the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, rewatching and cringing at their earlier auditions.

Wolfhard (Mike) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) were twelve at the times of their auditions. Brown, who stars as Eleven, was only ten, though Noah Schnapp was eleven for his rehearsal. Caleb McLaughlin was the oldest, clocking in at thirteen years old.

Take a look at the clip below:

And if you missed it, check out this Stranger Things promotional arcade game.

Hi, I'm a third year English major at Stony Brook University. I like reading, writing, and drawing cartoons in the margins of papers
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *