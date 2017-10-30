Less Trick And More Treat With This Sophisticated Spooky Holiday Meal

It’s that time of year again. Where the witches and ghouls come out to play on all Hallow’s Eve. So if you don’t already have any plans in mind, why not invite a few of your nearest and dearest around for a laid back, Halloween themed get together. Now, we all know that any occasion has food as its centrepiece. But the majority of options tend to hold novelty and aesthetic over quality and taste. This is fine when it comes to kids’ parties. But what about adult events? Well, not to worry. Here are some last minute ideas that will stick to the holiday theme while truly satisfying your appetites.
Roasted Pumpkin
So, let’s start with the most iconic vegetables associated with Halloween: the pumpkin. Around this time of year, pumpkins fill stores and most people will take at least one home to carve. But how about using them as an actual ingredient for your feast? They are wholesome and surprisingly delicious. What’s more? There are so many things that you can do with them! Try roasted pumpkin as a starter. Simply scoop out the soft flesh and seeds from your pumpkin, then slice the outer wall into chip-like slices. Remove the pumpkin’s hard outer skin (or you can leave it if you like) and spread out on a baking tray. Cover in oil, salt and pepper, then bake in the oven until the edges start to brown and crisp. Serve up on a plate and offer dips. Cranberry goes perfectly.
Witches’ Brew Stew
Now for the main. We all know how cold it gets at this time of year. So once the sun sets and your guests stomachs are rumbling, it’s time to make your very own witch’s brew. Get a huge pot, or for aesthetic effect a cauldron, and fill with vegetable stock. Then slice and add as many autumnal vegetables as you please. Pumpkin, squash, sweet potato, onion, carrots, garlic, and diced white potatoes all work well. Get the best quality possible by ordering from Smithfield Foods, who offer authentic, rustic ingredients. You can also add a little pearl barley and dumplings made from vegetarian suet to the mix to thicken things up a little. Start this dish early in the morning of the event, so it can be left to simmer throughout the day.
Potions
Drinks are where you can really make a statement. The ingredients that you use and the way that you serve them up can leave a lasting impression on your guests. So start getting a little DIY. Look for old-fashioned bottles in charity shops and make your own labels, such as “Bat Wing Potion”. A little food colouring can be added to its contents to make your drinks more eye-catching colours, such as orange, green, purple, or black.
Following these steps will create a night to remember with a more mature and sophisticated touch. Who said Halloween is just for the kids? For extra fun, request that your guests come in themed fancy dress, or follow a strict all-black dress code. You could even supply witches’ hats, devil horns, or bat wings for guests as they arrive.