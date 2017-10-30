The Future Of Medicine Is Here! Find Out What’s In Store

Medicine is a fascinating subject. With medicine, we can heal the body and the mind. We can give people a better quality of life when they have a disability, and we can save the lives of those suffering from illnesses. Of course, there are still limits to what medicine can accomplish. A severe spinal injury typically still means incurable paralysis. We still can’t cure Aids, and there are many forms of cancer as well as superbugs that are, effectively, a death sentence. But is that going to change? To find out, we need to explore not where medicine is but where it’s going.
Exoskeletons And Other Robotic Marvels
The idea behind this research is that if we could create an artificial spine, we could help someone paralysed walk once more. In the media, exoskeletons are often portrayed as a way to make people stronger and more powerful. While theoretically possible in medicine, the scope of the work here is far more limited. Though, it’s important to understand that this work is happening. While we can’t cure paralysis, we might just be able to get people back on their feet. The spine is one of the most important aspects of the body. Damaging it can leave someone in constant pain. It’s also incredibly complex. The spine is connected to various areas of the body. It’s actually wrapped in nerves which is one of the reasons why it’s so difficult to repair. However, progress is occurring here, and in a few years, a spinal injury may not mean a life in a wheelchair.
Genomes
The study of genomes isn’t a new area of medicine. It’s actually rather old. That said, it has been through various developments in recent years. Lately, genomes have been used by researchers like Jim Plante to explore the certain risk individuals may have for developing serious health issues. As well as this, with genomes research, we can even discover the type of impact on medicine will have on the condition of an individual before we actually prescribe the dosage.
Of course, examining genomes isn’t the only way researchers are changing the way we think about preemptive action on diseases and illness. Research is also being used to see whether specific genes can be labelled before birth. If we could, we could remove the gene from a cell that could cause it to develop cancer in life. The research is fascinating and in ten years could lead to the way we think about illness being radically different.
Stop Ageing
Research is currently being conducted on rats to see whether a certain medicine will cause cells to stop ageing. This won’t lead to the development of the elixir of life. It does, however, suggest that we could eliminate age-related health issues like dementia, certain cancers and arthritis from society completely. Researchers believe, if the drug is successful, it is only five to ten years away from being marketed to the public, once approved.
As you can see, then medicine really is heading in some truly incredible directions. It will be interesting to see where we are down the line.