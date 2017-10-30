Home / Sport / Carlos Burle Rides A Wave Of Epic Proportions In Nazaré

By on 30th October 2017
It’s officially big wave season in Nazaré!

Every winter Portugal’s Nazaré becomes the professional surfers dream spot. The waves become massive and make for some awesome rides and videos. A couple years ago Garrett McNamara caught the “holy grail” of waves, breaking the world record at 100 feet. 

This year Nazaré is no different. Carlos Burle is the first to make waves this winter for his epic performance in the famous Portuguese waters. Check out the impressively terrifying feat below.

Need more insane videos of Nazaré? Look no further. 

Hey! I am a 22 year old alumnus of Eastern Connecticut State University. I am a hip-hop head, basketball fanatic, and writer. Well, at least a person that enjoys writing as often as possible, mainly about hip-hop and basketball.
