Enhance Your Spotify Experience With These Tricks

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services around and a go-to choice for plenty of people.It’s a very complete service, but a lot of us aren’t using it to its full potential! If you love listening to music, here are a few tricks to help you enhance your Spotify experience:
Searching on this streaming service is way better than you think. I bet you didn’t know Spotify has some search features to help you find certain songs? It’s true, you can search the name of an artist, followed by year:2012, and it will show all their songs from that year. If you want to search for a timeframe between two years, you can do that too! This is such a fun feature as you can find songs from your favorite artist during certain years. Or, you may remember someone had a song out in 2013 but can’t remember what it’s called. Now, search their songs during that year, and you’ll find it.
Personally, I mainly use Spotify when I’m going places and have my headphones in. I rarely use it home, purely because the sound from my phone speakers isn’t great, and neither are my laptop speakers. But, you can enhance the sound quality and use Spotify on full-blast with a Bluetooth speaker. This allows you to stream all your favorite playlists in high-quality audio for others to hear too. It’s great if you’re hosting a party, or just want to listen to music in your room. For me, an important consideration when buying a speaker is the connectivity. It needs to be easy to connect to your device, and the connection should remain strong. Other than that, the rest of the features are up to you.
If you’re a regular Spotify user, you’ll see there’s a thing called ‘Discover Weekly’ that pops up on your homepage all the time. I’m willing to bet the majority of you don’t bother clicking on this, and I don’t blame you – I was the same! However, it’s actually an amazing feature that makes this service great. This is basically a playlist that contains some of your most-listened-to songs and songs from similar artists. It’s two hours long, and a new one is made every week specifically for your tastes. If you want a mix of old bangers and new music, this is a great feature to use.
An underrated feature of Spotify is the fact you can see when artists are touring and playing concerts. This means you will never miss a gig as you can check where they’re playing and even find tickets for that event. It’s so easy to do, you just click on the artist’s page and scroll down until you see a calendar sign with their tour dates. A wonderful way of impulsively attending concerts!
With these four tricks, you’ll get a lot more out of Spotify. Actually, here’s a bonus tip; get the Premium service, so you don’t have to listen to any adverts that disrupt your listening pleasure. Now, enjoy music every single day, regardless of where you are!