5 Records You All Need In Your Collection

We all have our favorite records in our collection and, sure, we might not all agree on which are the best ones of all time. But there are a few records out there that most people will agree are pretty important. They are the iconic albums that have stood the test of time and, as a result, will pop up in most serious musos’ collections.
So, want to know which are five of these records that you absolutely must have in your collection? Read on to make sure you have them all!
Blonde on Blonde – Bob Dylan
Time to get your record player from http://www.vinylvintage.net/ all sorted and ready to spin Bob Dylan’s iconic Blonde on Blonde. This is, by most music critics, thought to be the artist’s best record – you’ll have to check out the other 37 studio albums of his to see if you agree! Highlights on Blonde on Blonde include ‘Just Like a Woman’ and ‘Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine.’
Abbey Road – The Beatles
The Beatles are another artist from the 60s that most music critic will agree deserves a place in your record collection. If you have to pick just one album of theirs, it should be Abbey Road. Halfway through recording the album, Yoko was ordered to rest in bed for a while after a car accident. So, John Lennon had a bed placed in the studio so she could be there while he recorded.
The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust – David Bowie
There’s no wonder that the whole world was in mourning when it heard that David Bowie has passed away in early 2016. But at least we still have all of his records to keep us company, and there is none better than The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust. Just take a look at the official video at https://www.youtube.com/, and you’ll definitely want this record in your collection!
The Chronic – Dr. Dre
The above albums are all quite retro, but if you want a more recent addition to your collection, it’s best to turn to the rap world. The world of rap and R&B has released some outstanding albums over the past couple of decades, and it is widely agreed that Dr. Dre’s The Chronic is one of – if not the – best.
Blue – Joni Mitchell
Ok, so all of these five albums are from a few decades ago – does that mean that music was just way better back then? Well, it certainly looks that way, doesn’t it?! But another album from the 70s for your collection is Joni Mitchell’s famous record, Blue. It showcases her fantastic voice and playful lyrics.
How many of these records do you already own? If you don’t have some, you will have to seek them out so that you can add them to your collection.
Think we should have included some different albums? Let us know; we’d love to hear your opinions on this!