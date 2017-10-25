Corey Feldman Suspiciously Arrested After Speaking Out Against Hollywood Pedophilia

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Whenever a celebrity is suddenly arrested, many people either think that the celebrity is in fact guilty of all crimes or that a conspiracy is amuck.

Corey Feldman, former child star of “The Lost Boys” and “The Goonies”, was arrested for possession of marijuana and a traffic violation over the weekend. He was about to perform with his band in Louisiana but the police quickly took him into custody. What makes this a possible conspiracy is that the 46-year-old was arrested shortly after he called out the sexual abuse and pedophilia abundant in Hollywood.

The Live Oaks & Ballroom posted an apology about the cancelled performance on Facebook:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Corey Feldman show has been cancelled. We would like to apologize for the cancellation. He will still be coming to hangout and it’s totally free.

Even Feldman thought his arrest was suspicious. He spoke out about how Hollywood executives sexually abused him as a child. This was not the first time Feldman shone a light on these issues. He also spoke about a pedophile ring that existed among Hollywood elites.

He tweets:

I AM WORKING ON A PLAN THAT MAY B A WAY FORWARD 2 SHED SOME LITE ON THIS SITUATION! IF I CAN FIGURE OUT A WAY 2 GET ACTUAL JUSTICE. NOBODY SHOULD LIV THEIR LIVES IN FEAR EXCEPT THOSE WHO COMMITTED THESE HEINOUS CRIMES IN THE 1ST PLACE! I HAV FAITH GOD WILL C THIS THRU!

Authorities later discovered that the marijuana Feldman possessed was medicinal and belonged to someone else. He didn’t even spend a night in jail. Is this a conspiracy? Feldman seems to think so. He calls the timing of his arrest “ironic”.

I DO FIND THE TIMING OF ALL THIS IRONIC! BUT HAVE NO FEAR, WE R HEADED 2 HOUSTON, & WE WILL PERFORM THE BENEFIT CONCERT 2NITE 2 HELP RAISE $ — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 22, 2017

