Would You Live Forever If You Could? Aging May Not Be Inevitable

You’re born. You grow up. You grow old. Then, you die. This is how it’s always been. But, is that the way it always has to be? The newest video from the educational channel In a Nutshell, tackles the aging issue, and whether we should try to stop it.

According to their video, scientists are working on the process of aging, particularly as we get into our senior years. From the looks of it, they’re making major breakthroughs.

A permanent anti-aging solution might come about during our lifetime. If that happens, then it’ll be time to make some decisions. Particularly, how long to we want to live?

This might bring up some moral/philosophical dilemmas, but regardless, it’s pretty cool that we might get the option to majorly extend our lives.

You can watch the video here:

