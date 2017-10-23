Thanksgiving: Everyone’s First Time Is Scary

Life is full of all these different rites of passage that people need to take. Learning how to shave, having a Bat Mitzvah, turning twenty-one, going travelling, buying your first home and, yes, hosting your very first Thanksgiving. Trust us, hosting and cooking this much celebrated and revered meal is a massive moment in every person’s life, which means there are going to be a lot of nerves and anxieties. It is only natural.
However, try not to despair just yet. Not only have you got enough time to hold a few practise rounds, but you’ve also got plenty of time to read through our top tips and bits of advice. You could even print them out, highlight the parts that match up with your panicking most of all and prepare to overcome them.
Everyone’s first time seems daunting, and you will get hit by a feeling of not knowing what you need to do, but with our essential list, you will know just how to organise yourself, stay calm and, most importantly of all, enjoy your very first Thanksgiving as host or hostess.
Divide And Conquer
It is your first attempt at Thanksgiving, so we get it. You have a little voice whispering in your ear that tells you to try and go it alone. However, you need to listen to the other voices; the ones talking down the phone that are offering you help. How Thanksgiving goes is going to be based on luck as much as anything, so if your friends and family ask if they can bring anything then be honest and them which parts of the meal you are struggling with most. Whether you want to think of it as delegating or dividing and conquering is your call, but having your guests contribute will take a lot of the pressure off you.
Please, Plan Ahead
Ask anyone that’s experienced in the game of Thanksgiving dinners, the most significant stress test of the whole day is managing the last minute rush. The best way to deal with this is to think about your meal and create a menu full of things that can be pulled together ahead of time. Even if you can’t make a whole dish ahead of time, just being able to prepare part of it before the day will peel away the stress like layers on an onion. Things like casseroles and pies and cranberry sauce can all be made days in advance, so make sure you are on it like a Scotch Bonnet.
Experimenting Is Overrated
Making Thanksgiving dinner is the biggest game of your life, which means experimenting needs to be out of the question. This is a time for the classics and the dishes that you are comfortable making. That doesn’t mean it has to be boring because if you’re great at making puddings then you can always get more pudding shots recipes and push the boat out in that respect. But just try and stick to the tried and tested recipes that you are confident with. You owe it to the turkey, especially if this is your first time cooking a turkey. You can play around and experiment with dinner almost any other time, but not during the big game that is Thanksgiving. Time and place, time and place.
Set The Table Yesterday
You are going to have more to do on Thanksgiving day than you hoped or expected you would, so try not to add more to your to-do list than necessary. This includes setting the table. You want the presentation to look great, so don’t leave it until the last minute to start fussing. Prepare it the night before so that it seems perfect when everyone arrives. Once you have the table set you will feel like you can accomplish anything; you will have your endgame in sight at every turn as you complete the rest of your tasks. Of course, if you have a pet (cat, dog, rat, snake, chinchilla etc.) then make sure you throw a sheet over the table to protect it from the inevitable.
Drinks At The Ready
As soon as you have a moment to breath, spend it on the drinks. Pop a few bottles of wine in the fridge, prepare a pitcher of sangria and create a drinks station where people can help themselves. The reason for this is as simple as 2 + 2: so long as your guests have a drink in their hand, they are not going to care if dinner is sixty/ninety/one-hundred and twenty minutes later than you said it would be. So, yeah, make sure you always have a couple of pitchers of some festival-celebrating cocktails ready, and then hand your guests a glass the moment they arrive. This will keep them socialising, keep them happy and, best of all, keep them out of the kitchen.
Forget About Appetizers
Sure, some people will expect finger food to be handed around, but you should stress about these for the simple fact THANKSGIVING IS A HUUUUGE MEAL. What’s more, this is your first Thanksgiving, which means you will have more than enough on your plate. If you don’t want to disappoint, not only do we respect your heart and guts, but we recommend you ask some of your guests if they could bring some (yup, this links back to the first point we made) or just get to the store and buy some chips and dips. We still believe appetizers to be overkill, but if it is going to keep people happy then pop a few nibbles out.
Showering Is Important
It can be way too easy to forget about your own primping and showering needs when you have your head in an oven all day, which is why you need to set an alarm on your phone; one that reminds you to step away for five minutes. Everyone else has had the time to make an effort, so don’t forget to grant yourself that time too. As a note, schedule this earlier rather than later because there is always one guest that shows up hours early.