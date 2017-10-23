Smells Like A Blockbuster Card: Auction To Sell Kurt Cobain’s Plastic

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

A Blockbuster membership card is a time capsule worthy item on it’s own but to own Kurt Cobain’s membership card will up your 90’s style street cred. ‘Nirvana’ and Blockbuster both bring back bombs of nostalgia for anyone who survived the 90’s. To have a piece to commemorate both spheres of influence, movies and music, of the time period is really fucking cool.

This is what the listing says about the auction:

A membership card issued by Blockbuster Video at the 1508 North Orange Grove location in Los Angeles, bearing the name Kurt D. Cobain printed on the verso. Together with a plastic wallet insert containing two scraps of paper, one printed with the name and address of John Silva at Gold Mountain Entertainment (Nirvana’s management company) and one printed with the name and address of Lee Johnson at Voldal-Wartelle Accounting (Nirvana’s accounting firm), both of whom were thanked by Dave Grohl during his acceptance speech at Nirvana’s induction ceremony into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

I can feel the flannel and baggy jeans already! What an amazing piece of historical memorabilia to begin auction at $100 and not expected to exceed $600. The bidding starts Nov. 6th, so rev up your teen spirit and go buy some rock and roll history.

