Supreme Releases Brand New ‘Scarface’ Collection

Supreme have designed and released a unique range of Scarface items.

The American clothing brand has already made a name for itself with a range of ‘skate wear’ endorsed by brands such as Nike. With 11 stores worldwide, Supreme obviously know their market.

The latest addition to the brand is the character Tony Montana from the 1983 mob film, Scarface. Played by Al Pacino, Montana is one of those characters that never quite goes out of style, and Supreme have ran with this idea.

The new line includes T-shirts and hoodies adorned with the film’s famous lines:

“In the spring of 1980, the port at Mariel Harbor was opened, and thousands set sail for the United States. They came in search of the American Dream. One of them found it on the sun-washed avenues of Miami… wealth, power and passion beyond his wildest dreams. He was Tony Montana. The world will remember him by another name… SCARFACE.”

Despite the appeal of bringing back such a classic film, the range has upmarket prices.

A beanie will cost you $38 and a T-shirt $44. A leather jacket will set you back $178.

Will you be bringing 80’s mob vibes into your wardrobe this autumn?