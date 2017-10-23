Home / Music / John Mayer Spent Some Major Cash On His 40th Birthday

John Mayer Spent Some Major Cash On His 40th Birthday

By on 23rd October 2017
Image via

Every now and again, you need to take a “treat yourself” day. You can buy yourself whatever, no matter how frivolous, as long as it makes you happy. If you happen to have access to a bunch of money, then you might just drop a boatload of it on a “treat yourself” purchase. That’s what John Mayer just did for his 40th birthday.

Mayer had Ben Baller make him an 18K white gold chain in the likeness of the “Big Lebowski”. Not only that, but it’s diamond-encrusted with at least 4,000 diamonds. What a way to kick off your own birthday.

Here’s an Instagram video showing off his purchase:

 

It looks like John Mayer is taking some time for self-care.

Big Lebowski Chain 2

Image via

If you’re looking for more displays of ridiculous wealth, then you should take a look at this kid’s Ferrari.

I'm 20, I like to write, and I'm still figuring things out. I'm at the College of William & Mary with a major in Psychology and a minor in Creative Writing.
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *