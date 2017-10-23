John Mayer Spent Some Major Cash On His 40th Birthday

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Every now and again, you need to take a “treat yourself” day. You can buy yourself whatever, no matter how frivolous, as long as it makes you happy. If you happen to have access to a bunch of money, then you might just drop a boatload of it on a “treat yourself” purchase. That’s what John Mayer just did for his 40th birthday.

Mayer had Ben Baller make him an 18K white gold chain in the likeness of the “Big Lebowski”. Not only that, but it’s diamond-encrusted with at least 4,000 diamonds. What a way to kick off your own birthday.

Here’s an Instagram video showing off his purchase:

If you’re asking me if I had @benballer make me a diamond encrusted chain bearing a likeness of The Dude for my 40th birthday, then I guess my answer would have to be you’re damn right I did. Anxiety and worry is canceled this week. ⚡️♥️⚡️ A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Oct 13, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

It looks like John Mayer is taking some time for self-care.

