From lobster boys to pop art icons, is there any role Evan Peters can’t play?

From the same series that brought you a killer clown with a missing jaw, and Stevie Nicks as a witch, comes the strangest character television will ever know: Andy Warhol.

As apart of its seventh season Cult, American Horror Story has decided to kick up the weird factor just about as far as they could. AHS’s Evan Peters will have two roles to play this season, but the one that has fans everywhere delirious with anticipation is his portrayal of pop artist Andy Warhol.

Warhol is known mostly for his work in the sixties as a visual artist, filmmaker and producer. He lead the pop art movement with multi-media shows which he held at his New York studio The Factory. It was here that Warhol premiered some of his most famous creations including his paintings, films and his discoveries, like The Velvet Underground.

As excited as fans are to see what Peters will do for the character, a few questions remain unanswered. What will Peters bring to the set that previous actors who have played Warhol, such as Crispin Glover and Bill Hader, haven’t?

And how exactly do you get inside the mind of someone like Mr. Warhol? Lots of vibrant colors, psychedelic music, Campbell’s soup and a couple of really confusing yet oddly engaging films? Probably, but that’s just the beginning. Here might be a good place to start. Good luck Evan Peters, if you can capture the weirdness and borderline personality disorder that Warhol had wrapped up inside his skull, then you deserve an Emmy.

Personally, I’m excited to see Lena Dunham as Valerie Solanas, the radical feminist and attempted murderer who tried to kill Warhol in 1968.

For those of you who are looking forward to all of the art references that could potentially come from this season, check out this art exhibit based on the show, entitled American Horror Story: The Style of Scare.